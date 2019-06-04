Facebook Twitter Pinterest Youtube Instagram Give

Novena to Saint Anthony (Feast: June 13)

Novena to Saint Anthony Feast Day June 13th

OPENING PRAYER:

O wonderful St. Anthony, gloriously named “Miracle Worker” on account of your many miracles and through the sweetness of Jesus coming in the form of a little child to rest in your arms, obtain for me from His bounty the grace which I ardently desire from the depths of my heart. You who were so compassionate toward miserable sinners, regard not the unworthiness of those who pray to you, but the glory of God that it may once again be magnified by the granting of the particular request which I now ask with complete trust in your kindness. Amen.

One Our Father, Hail Mary, and Glory Be to the Father.

Saint Anthony, pray for us!

 

 

DAY ONE DAY TWO DAY THREE
DAY FOUR DAY FIVE DAY SIX
DAY SEVEN DAY EIGHT DAY NINE
  CONCLUDING PRAYERS  

 

 

DAY ONEMiracle of Saint Anthony preaching to the fishes and the fishes lifting their heads out of the water to listen

O holy St. Anthony, gentlest of saints, your love for God and charity for His creatures made you worthy while on earth to possess miraculous powers. Miracles waited your word, which you were ever ready to speak for those in trouble or anxiety. Encouraged by this thought, I implore you to obtain for me the favor I seek in this novena. The answer to my prayer may require a miracle; even so, you are the Saint of miracles. O gentle and loving Saint Anthony, whose heart was ever full of human sympathy, whisper my petition into the ears of the Infant Jesus, Who loved to be folded in your arms, and the gratitude of my heart will always be yours.

One Our Father, Hail Mary, and Glory Be to the Father.

Saint Anthony, pray for us!

Concluding Prayers

 

DAY TWO

O miracle-working St. Anthony, remember that it never has been heard that you did not leave without help or relief anyone who in his need had recourse to you. Animated now with the most lively confidence, even with full conviction of not being refused, I fly for refuge to you, O most favored friend of the Infant Jesus. Eloquent preacher of the Divine mercy, despise not my supplications but, bringing them before the throne of God, strengthen them by your intercession and obtain for me the favor I seek in this novena.

One Our Father, Hail Mary, and Glory Be to the Father.

Saint Anthony, pray for us!

Concluding Prayers

 

DAY THREESaint Anthony with the Infant Jesus. Jesus is sitting on an open book, and Saint Anthony is bowing and looking up at Him, holding lilies.

O purest St. Anthony, who through thine Angelic virtue was made worthy to be caressed by the Divine Child Jesus, to hold Him in your arms and press Him to your heart. I entreat you to cast a benevolent glance upon me. O glorious St. Anthony, born under the protection of Mary Immaculate, on the Feast of her Assumption into Heaven, and consecrated to her and now so powerful an intercessor in Heaven, I beseech you to obtain for me the favor I ask in this novena. O great wonder-worker, intercede for me that God may grant my request.

One Our Father, Hail Mary, and Glory Be to the Father.

Saint Anthony, pray for us!

Concluding Prayers
 

 

DAY FOUR

I salute and honor you, O powerful helper, St. Anthony. The Christian world confidently turns to you and experiences your tender compassion and powerful assistance in so many necessities and sufferings that I am encouraged in my need to seek your help in obtaining a favorable answer to my request for the favor I seek in this novena. O holy St. Anthony, I beseech you, obtain for me the grace that I desire.

One Our Father, Hail Mary, and Glory Be to the Father.

Saint Anthony, pray for us!

Concluding Prayers

 

DAY FIVESaint Anthony with arms open looking up adoringly at the Christ Child, surrounded by angels

I salute you, St. Anthony, lily of purity, ornament and glory of Christianity. I salute you, great Saint, cherub of wisdom and seraph of Divine love. I rejoice at the favors our Lord has so liberally bestowed upon you. In humility and confidence, I entreat you to help me, for I know that God has given you charity and pity, as well as power. I ask you by the love you felt toward the Infant Jesus as you held Him in your arms to tell Him now of the favor I seek in this novena.

One Our Father, Hail Mary, and Glory Be to the Father.

Saint Anthony, pray for us!

Concluding Prayers 

 

DAY SIX

O glorious St. Anthony, chosen by God to preach His Word, you received from Him the gift of tongues and the power of working the most extraordinary miracles. O good St. Anthony, pray that I may fulfill the will of God in all things so that I may love Him, with you, for all eternity. O kind St. Anthony, I ask you, obtain for me the grace that I desire, the favor I seek in this novena.

One Our Father, Hail Mary, and Glory Be to the Father.

Saint Anthony, pray for us!

Concluding Prayers

 

 

DAY SEVENSaint Anthony holding the Infant Jesus. Jesus has His head on Saint Anthony's shoulder and is holding his habit cowl.

O renowned champion of the faith of Christ, most holy St. Anthony, glorious for your many miracles, obtain for me from the bounty of my Lord and God the grace which I ardently seek in this novena. O holy St. Anthony, ever attentive to those who invoke your assistance, grant me the aid of your powerful intercession.

One Our Father, Hail Mary, and Glory Be to the Father.

Saint Anthony, pray for us!

Concluding Prayers

 

 

DAY EIGHT

O holy St. Anthony, you have shown yourself to be so powerful, so tender and so compassionate towards those who honor you and invoke you in suffering and distress. I ask you most humbly and earnestly to take me under your protection in my present necessities and to obtain for me the favor I desire. Recommend my request to the merciful Queen of Heaven, that she may plead my cause with you before the throne of her Divine Son.

One Our Father, Hail Mary, and Glory Be to the Father.

Saint Anthony, pray for us!

Concluding Prayers

 

 

DAY NINEOur Lady is holding the infant Jesus, who is leaning to touch Saint Anthony's face. Saint Anthony kneels before them.

Saint Anthony, servant of Mary, glory of the Church, pray for our Holy Father, our bishops, our priests, our Religious Orders, that, through their pious zeal and apostolic labors, all may be united in faith and give greater glory to God. St. Anthony, helper of all who invoke you, pray for me and intercede for me before the throne of Almighty God that I be granted the favor I so earnestly seek in this novena.

One Our Father, Hail Mary, and Glory Be to the Father.

Saint Anthony, pray for us!

Concluding Prayers 

 

 

CONCLUDING PRAYERS

May the Divine assistance remain always with us. Amen.

May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

O God, may devotion to blessed Anthony, Thy confessor, be a source of joy to Thy Church, that she may always be fortified with spiritual assistance, and deserve to enjoy eternal rewards. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.

 

 

Saint of the day

SAINT OF THE DAY

St. Francis Caracciolo

When he was twenty-two, he developed a skin disease similar...

Read More...

read link

St. Francis Caracciolo

On October 15, 1563 Francis Caracciolo was born into a noble Italian family. When he was twenty-two, he developed a skin disease similar to leprosy. The disease was incurable, but Francis vowed that if he was healed, he would dedicate his life to God and the service of others. He quickly recovered after his vow and the healing was reported to be miraculous.

Francis then became a priest, and on June 1, 1588, officially began the Minor Clerks Regular, an order that combined the active with the contemplative life. Some of the priests and brothers lived in hermitages, devoting themselves entirely to prayer and contemplation, but the others worked mainly as missionaries and attended to those in hospitals and prisons.

Though he was opposed to filling the post himself, Francis eventually became superior. For seven years he remained in this position, all the while taking his turn maintaining household tasks. He founded houses in Madrid, Valladolid and Alcala before being allowed to retire in 1607 that he might prepare himself for death.

In 1608, at the age of forty-four, Francis was seized with a fever and died. He was canonized in 1807.

Weekly Story

WEEKLY STORY

One day, when Saint Mechtilde was praying and trying to thin...

Read More...

read link

The Power of a Single Hail Mary*

One day, when Saint Mechtilde was praying and trying to think of some way in which she could express her love of the Blessed Mother better than she had done before, she fell into ecstasy.

Our Lady appeared to her with the Angelic Salutation in flaming letters of gold upon her bosom and said to the saint, “My daughter, I want you to know that no one can please me more than by saying the salutation, which the Most Adorable Trinity sent to me and by which He raised me to the dignity of Mother of God.

“By the word Ave, which is the name for Eve, I learned that in His infinite power God had preserved me from all sin and its attendant misery that Eve had been subject to.

“The name Mary, which means ‘lady of light,’ shows that God has filled me with wisdom and light, like a shining star, to light up heaven and Earth.

“The words full of grace remind me that the Holy Spirit has showered so many graces upon me that I am able to give these graces in abundance to those who ask for them through me as Mediatrix.

“When people say The Lord is with thee, they renew the indescribable joy that was mine when the Eternal Word became incarnate in my womb.

“When you say to me blessed art thou among women, I praise Almighty God’s divine mercy, which lifted me to this exalted plane of happiness.

“And at the words blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus, the whole of heaven rejoices with me to see my Son Jesus Christ adored and glorified for having saved mankind.”

*Adapted from Saint Louis de Montfort’s The Secret of the Rosary (Montfort Publications, Bay Shore, N.Y., 1954), 44–45.

